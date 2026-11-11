Florence Pugh calls out ‘rude’ behaviour on film sets

Florence Pugh just declared that she will no longer tolerate "messy" or "rude" behaviour on TV and film sets.

In an interview for the December 2026/January 2027 issue of ELLE magazine, the British actress reflected on what she has learned over the course of her career.

Specifically, Pugh has realised she needs to "better" protect herself in the entertainment industry.

"I'm not standing for bulls**t behaviour. I'm not standing for bulls**t attitude. I'm not allowing for people to be rude to the crew. You just get bolder and bigger and more confident with time, and you want to be around and work with the right people," she told the outlet.

"And the moment someone is making that vibe feel off, everybody feels it. I don't want to deal with messy,” Pugh further mentioned.

The Black Widow star emphasised that she now tries to surround herself with people who work in a similar way and often repeats the mantra, "Show up on time, don't be rude, don't be a misogynist."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Pugh opened up about her decision to condemn leaders at Cornell University over their handling of s*xual assault allegations made by an unnamed woman in 2024.

After a civil case was filed in August, the District Attorney confirmed they were reopening a criminal investigation.

Accordingly, Pugh noted that she felt compelled to speak out because she "cares about women."

"I care about women I know, and I care about women I don't know. And if we allow for stories like that to become in any way normal, then we are allowing ourselves to continue toward that destiny of abuse and rape being accepted as a norm," the 30-year-old said at the time.

Florence Pugh is currently promoting the historical drama, East of Eden, a limited series, now streaming via Netflix.