Why GTA 6 backflip in Rockstar's new trailer has fans talking?

A 30-second trailer made to mark GTA 6 pre-loading has set off an argument about one backflip.

Rockstar released the trailer on Tuesday, nine days before the game was released. The trailer begins with a brief clip from the club, followed by a racing car driver executing a backflip. This is what the fans are looking forward to seeing.

To see why, go back to the Extended Look that Rockstar released on August 27. At the 17:22 mark, Jason dives into the water with a backflip, but he only starts rotating once he is already airborne. Many viewers said that it defied physics and looked unnatural.

There were many players who received the Extended Look and pointed out unrealistic animations in it, which included the backflip into the water.

Many people on Reddit assume the whole new trick is an intentional response, indicating that the studio understands how to do acrobatic animation. One of the top comments in one community thread is very direct about it: "They know EXACTLY what they were doing with that backflip."

Rockstar has not commented on this, and there is no way to find out if they wanted to make a point with it. This is how many fans took it.

There is a problem with it, though. Jason's backflip in the Extended Look is gameplay footage. The trick in the trailer looks like a scripted moment, giving all the creative control to developers.

If Rockstar was trying to end the discussion, a clean backflip in a real game would hold more water than in a trailer.