Diddy shows loyalty to 'Hollywood friend' Russell Brand after court verdict

Sean “Diddy” Combs has come forward in support of Russell Brand following the shocking 10-year prison sentence handed down to the comedian.

On Tuesday, an insider spilled to Naughty But Nice that the 57-year-old rapper feels sympathy for his former Hollywood friend and plans to reach out following his conviction.

“Diddy has a lot of sympathy for Russell. They go back years, and he hasn’t forgotten those Hollywood days. He wants Russell to know he supports him and is planning to make contact,” the source told the outlet.

“Diddy understands what it’s like to go from being surrounded by fame, money and celebrity to suddenly having your entire world turned upside down. He knows Russell is facing an incredibly difficult time,” a tipster added.

It is worth mentioning here that Russell was sentenced to 10 years and six months in a British prison after being found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The 51-year-old actor found himself in trouble in September 2023 after The Sunday Times released a report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by several women.

Russell rejected the accusation at the time and insisted that his relationships had always been based on mutual consent.

Meanwhile, Diddy is already serving a federal prison sentence in the USA.