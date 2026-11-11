Kevin Bacon's son Travis reveals why 'nepo baby' label doesn't bother him

Travis Bacon, the son of Hollywood stars Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, has revealed that the "nepo baby" label does not bother him.

The 37-year-old singer recently appeared on the Nepo, Baby! podcast, where he shared that he tries to embrace the "nepo baby" label.

“I think at this point I just sort of embrace the term and I think it’s funny,” Travis told hosts Jake Robards and Emily Wachtel.

The crooner added that critics often see the privilege of having famous parents but not the rejection and pressure behind a career.

“It doesn’t even matter whether you’re a Nepo Baby or not a Nepo baby. Everybody wants to paint the story about you that they want to see for whatever reason,” he said.

“And I also understand the part of it that you see the highlight reels. You see the place where it went. You don’t see all the rejection and everything else and the pressure that that was there in front of you before the reward that’s in front of you," Travis continued.

Travis's younger sister, actress Sosie Bacon, has embraced the "nepo baby" label as well.

“I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t know. It doesn’t really bother me anymore,” she said. “I totally understand the frustration with the access that people feel like people who are the kids of famous people have to the industry.”

“It makes total sense to me that like in a place where lots of people want to have a shot, your path is clearer if your family is in the business. So I understand the frustration on like a privilege level and I accept the criticism or whatever," added Sosie.