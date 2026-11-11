Google brings its most powerful AI model to paying subscribers

Gemini 4 Carbon, Google's most powerful model, left its cybersecurity-only preview on November 10. It is now open to paying developers, businesses and AI Ultra subscribers.

Google made it available two weeks after releasing its technology to cybersecurity professionals. Google AI Ultra, available for a monthly price of $100 in the United States, unlocks Carbon in the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, and Antigravity, which is Google's coding artificial intelligence platform.

In AI Mode, users have the option to select Carbon through the model menu option. It requires a user's personal Google account, has restrictions on users being above 18 years, and has daily usage limitations. In the Gemini app, Carbon is categorised as an option for "most complex work", while Argon is for "code & analysis".

Gemini 4 Carbon vs Argon

Google still recommends Argon for most coding and knowledge work. Carbon spends more tokens exploring a problem and checking its output, which suits jobs such as debugging an issue that spans several parts of an app. That longer thinking means the same task can cost more than it would on Argon.

Google is first on CursorBench 4.0 for coding and Zapier's AutomationBench for workflow automation.

Gemini 4 Carbon API pricing

Developers can access Carbon via the premium Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Android Studio. Businesses will be able to choose Carbon for their Gemini for Business account.

Normal pricing follows Argon’s initial pricing, which ends on November 30: $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. The rates will be doubled starting December 1. Carbon does not get included in the free API version, and every token used is charged, including thinking tokens.

Google has announced /swarm within Antigravity. With it, one prompt becomes a project for a number of AI models in real time. Carbon can manage the whole project design, while other faster models do their piece of work separately.

Google's Antigravity team warns that parallel multi-agent systems burn through quota much faster than ordinary chat.