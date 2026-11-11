Kate Middleton talks about her cancer & recovery

After battling cancer for over a year, and turning to the natural world in the process, Kate Middleton has once again decided to bare her heart to the world and talk about what it means.

The conversation itself happened with Robert Macfarlane from Country Life magazine and comes in the same month that Prince William plays a guest editor role for this months’ issue that releases today.

As for what brought this topic on, especially since Kate had been focusing heavily on talking about the healing powers of nature—the answer was prompted by the host asking, “how did nature play a role in your recovery from illness?”

Her response to this was immediate and the princess admitted, “it is definitely connected, it is about listening and paying attention.”

“What I feel really passionate about, having had first-hand experience, is approaching illness and recovery through a whole-person approach. Yes, serious illness creates a lot of physical challenges, but there is also a deeper part to all of us.”

All in all, “nature has allowed me to find a deeper connection to my mind, body and spirit,” she said. “I think that’s because nature offers something unique. It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be. It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go.”

Before signing off she also added, “If you look at the natural world, it is hardly ever stagnant; if it is, it’s rarely healthy. This has really helped me, thinking about how flow and movement can shift something inside you, whether in your body or your mind or your thoughts.”