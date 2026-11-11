Usher, Chris Brown abruptly call off two shows amid ongoing feud

Usher and Chris Brown have called off two shows from their ongoing R&B tour amidst rumors of tension between them.

For those unaware, the two were scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on November 16, and at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 6.

According to a screenshot shared by TMZ, the events on the ticket holder's Ticketmaster account are listed as "canceled."

This cancellation comes amidst rumors that Chris and Usher are beefing after an incident that took place backstage at a concert in Atlanta.

As per the sources, the "verbal argument" occurred between the two singers regarding whether or not to delay the show due to heavy traffic near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Last month, the tour organizers announced that concerts scheduled at various venues in Baltimore, Cincinnati, South Carolina, and Indianapolis had been cancelled.

"Following an extensive run of sold-out stadium shows on one of the year's biggest tours, the event promoter has made the difficult decision to cancel select upcoming dates on the R&B Tour to prioritize the health and well-being of the touring party and crew," read a statement at the time.

"The demands of a tour of this length and scale are significant, and these adjustments will allow the tour to continue safely and sustainably through the remaining scheduled performances.