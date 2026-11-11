Kris Jenner pays 'sweet tribute' to boyfriend Corey Gamble on his birthday

Kris Jenner is paying a sweet tribute to her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble on his 46th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the reality star shared a carousel of images with her partner of 16 years, marking his special day.

“Happy birthday to my love, @coreygamble,” Kris penned in the caption. “I feel so lucky to do life with you. Thank you for all you do for me and for all of us, every single day.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch also thanked Corey for the love, happiness, and laughter he brings to her life.

“Thank you for always being there for us, for the love you give, for the laughter and joy you bring, and for making even the most ordinary moments feel special. I love you babe!!!" she added.

For those unaware, Corey and Kris have been dating on-and-off for many years.

In September, an insider told People magazine that they are “great partners for each other.”

“They can spend time apart and come right back together like they never left,” the confidant said. “Corey and Kris both let each other travel and live their lives. They don’t need to be together all the time. They enjoy being together but also love pursuing life on their own.”

A tipster added that Kris sees Corey as a “very grounding force” in her life.

“They’ve never talked about getting married. They are happy where they are right now," the source said.