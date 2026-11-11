Christina Applegate reveals what could be 'poisoning' her amid terrifying medical mystery

After being misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) for four years, Christina Applegate is suspecting that her breast implants could be linked to her ongoing health problems.

​Amid her search for answers, the 54-year-old actress discussed the possibility during the recent episode of her MeSsy podcast.

​It is pertinent to mention that Christina has a history of double mastectomy, which she underwent in 2008 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She is now skeptical about the implants that may be its time to replace them as they might be leaking.

​Christina told co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, “And I swear, over the last five years or whatever, I thought, ‘What if they’re leaking and they’re like poisoning me?’"

​The actress noted that the idea came up again after someone shared a study about breast implant-related symptoms that can look similar to multiple sclerosis

​For those unversed, Christina had previously been diagnosed with MS in 2021 but weeks ago she learned that the diagnosis was incorrect.

​The actress further noted that she is planning to discuss it with her doctors.

​Meanwhile, Christina spilled her further symptoms sharing, “I don’t know what’s going on in my joints, but I can’t move my right shoulder like at all now. I can’t lift my arm."

​And the pain makes it hard to get out of bed. “It’s overwhelming because there’s so many different things that could be going on, and this pain stuff,” she said.

​Her doctors are now testing for other conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and Lyme disease.

​“We’re going into square one, just doing some testing and going one-by-one of the sister diseases to MS,” she added.