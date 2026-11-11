Thomas Markle tampers with government property: Update

Thomas Markle sr, the father of Meghan Markle just landed in the eye of the storm once more, and this time its for cutting off his own ankle monitor, allegedly.

According to the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, “He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device.” but he “allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. last night.”

Before concluding the attorney also pointed out on X, “release conditions are court orders, not suggestions.” Hence, a request has been made to “revoke his release” and “detain him pending trial”. But more than that, “we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Later update into the case were given by The Associated Press, and according to them, Essayli ‘didn't know why the ankle device was removed.’ It also ‘wasn't clear where it occurred’.