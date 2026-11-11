Vehicle clips and kills pedestrians in Los Angeles: Report

A vehicle in Los Angeles just took over three lives as pedestrians come in the line of fire

By Reuters
Published November 11, 2026
Vehicle clips and kills pedestrians in Los Angeles: Report
Vehicle clips and kills pedestrians in Los Angeles: Report 

A vehicle plowed into a ​group of pedestrians in the ‌North Hollywood district of Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing three ​people and leaving at ​least three others critically injured, ⁠the city fire department ​reported.

The three injured people were ​taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to an online statement posted ​by the Los Angeles ​Fire Department.

There were no official ‌details ⁠immediately available on the circumstances of the incident, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. ​PST (0200 GMT).

Local ​television ⁠station KCAL-TV, a CBS News affiliate, reported ​that a car crashed ​into ⁠a food stand near a bus stop.

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