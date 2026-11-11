Vehicle clips and kills pedestrians in Los Angeles: Report

A vehicle plowed into a ​group of pedestrians in the ‌North Hollywood district of Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing three ​people and leaving at ​least three others critically injured, ⁠the city fire department ​reported.

The three injured people were ​taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to an online statement posted ​by the Los Angeles ​Fire Department.

There were no official ‌details ⁠immediately available on the circumstances of the incident, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. ​PST (0200 GMT).

Local ​television ⁠station KCAL-TV, a CBS News affiliate, reported ​that a car crashed ​into ⁠a food stand near a bus stop.