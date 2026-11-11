The wreckage of a damaged bus at the scene after it crashed into about 10 vehicles, in Seongnam, South Korea, November 11, 2026

A public bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the ‌Bundang district of South Korea on Wednesday, leaving 9 people seriously injured and 48 with minor injuries, according to the ​fire agency.

The bus struck the vehicles ​at around 7:34 a.m. (2234 GMT on Tuesday), ⁠including some waiting at a traffic ​light, before crashing into a median barrier, the ​National Fire Agency said, citing a witness.

The accident in Bundang, in Seongnam city south of Seoul, involved ​32 vehicles, including 4 buses, a truck ​and 27 passenger cars, according to the agency.

The fire ‌agency ⁠said it deployed 88 personnel and 33 vehicles to the scene, while setting up an emergency medical station.

Photographs showed the mangled ​front of the ​bus ⁠resting on the barrier in the middle of the road.

The bus ​driver was also injured and hospitalised ​after ⁠being freed from the vehicle, broadcaster KBS reported.

Police plan to investigate the cause of the ⁠crash, ​including by using black box ​recording data from the damaged vehicle and CCTV footage, ​SBS reported.