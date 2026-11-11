Qestr becomes first humanoid robot to enter Antarctic ultra-marathon before batteries fail in -24°C cold

A humanoid robot named Qestr made global history by lining up alongside human endurance athletes at the Antarctic Ice Ultra near Ultima Camp, marking the first time a machine of its kind has entered a polar ultra-marathon.

Fitted with a specialized thermal jacket to shield its delicate internal components, the robot faced punishing conditions as temperatures plunged to -24°C (-11°F).

Qestr becomes first humanoid robot to enter Antarctic ultra-marathon before batteries fail in -24°C cold

Although the machine handled the uneven, snow-covered terrain initially, the severe sub-zero environment ultimately proved insurmountable.

As reported, the extreme cold drastically degraded the electrochemical efficiency of Qestr's lithium-ion battery cells, causing rapid power drainage that forced the robot to withdraw just 3 kilometers (about 1.9 miles) into the grueling course.

While the robot fell short of finishing the full race, the historic trial provided engineers with unprecedented real-world data on how autonomous humanoid hardware and power systems cope with extreme polar climates.

The move highlighting both the groundbreaking ambitions and current physical limitations of modern robotics in harsh environments.