Qestr becomes first humanoid robot to enter Antarctic ultra-marathon before batteries fail in -24°C cold
Fitted with a custom thermal jacket to battle brutal polar conditions, the machine made history at the Antarctic Ice Ultra before rapid battery drain cut its run short
A humanoid robot named Qestr made global history by lining up alongside human endurance athletes at the Antarctic Ice Ultra near Ultima Camp, marking the first time a machine of its kind has entered a polar ultra-marathon.
Fitted with a specialized thermal jacket to shield its delicate internal components, the robot faced punishing conditions as temperatures plunged to -24°C (-11°F).
Although the machine handled the uneven, snow-covered terrain initially, the severe sub-zero environment ultimately proved insurmountable.
As reported, the extreme cold drastically degraded the electrochemical efficiency of Qestr's lithium-ion battery cells, causing rapid power drainage that forced the robot to withdraw just 3 kilometers (about 1.9 miles) into the grueling course.
While the robot fell short of finishing the full race, the historic trial provided engineers with unprecedented real-world data on how autonomous humanoid hardware and power systems cope with extreme polar climates.
The move highlighting both the groundbreaking ambitions and current physical limitations of modern robotics in harsh environments.
-
Jen Affleck shares update following divorce filing
-
Trump administration plans new cuts to food stamps benefits: What to know
-
Kris Jenner becomes Khloe Kardashian's matchmaker
-
Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte file new lawsuit against podcaster Candace Owens
-
Elon Musk announces Grok 4.8 featuring a full C++ stack rewrite: what to know
-
Giant 46-foot statue of Pope Leo XIV unveiled in Peru ahead of historic visit
-
GTA 6 preloading: Here’s how to download on PS5, Xbox
-
'Not Honest': Trump questions 2026 midterm integrity and claims results are biased after GOP losses
-
Ariana Grande makes unexpected return after announcing public break
-
Daniel Radcliffe reveals which 'Harry Potter' era costar he wants back on set
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs fears for his life after prison transfer
-
End of the line: Tesla to refund Cybertruck deposits as Elon Musk confirms production shutdown