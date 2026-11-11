Kelly Clarkson drops bomb on 'The Voice' contestants ahead of live show

Kelly Clarkson recently gave very practical advice to the contestants of The Voice ahead of the first live show.

For those unaware, season 30 of NBC's The Voice started its live shows on November 9, 2026.

Ahead of the first live show, Clarkson chatted with PEOPLE magazine, where she lifted the lid on what she told her contestants before stepping into the live television.

The Catch My Breath songstress said, “I’ve been doing live TV since I was 19 years old, so for me it doesn’t feel different,” adding that she “keeps the same energy” for The Voice live shows.

She went on to ask her remaining contestants to have fun and enjoy the moment as much as they can.

Clarkson quipped, “I know this sounds dark and I don’t mean it to. I mean it to sound so beautiful and in the moment and present, but you just don’t know how long you have on this planet. We’re artists, enjoy the moment.”

“You might mess up and that’s okay, as long as people want to watch people being incredible at what they do,” she stated.

The Underneath the Tree crooner said that she did not “want them to be so nervous. It sounds really cheesy but really being present in the moment like, ‘Hey this is a really special thing that you’re getting to do right now. Really take that in.’”

“I’m such a mom,” Kelly Clarkson concluded.