Spain considers TikTok ban after explosive probe uncovers widespread child sexual abuse material

Spain is mulling a potential suspension of TikTok following a major independent investigation that exposed widespread distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the platform.

Key details of the investigation & fallout:

Spanish authorities have asked its data protection agency to temporarily suspend TikTok after an independent investigation found thousands of child sexual abuse videos on the platform with million views.

An investigation by the Spanish fact-checking foundation Maldita.es monitored TikTok for 35 days across September and October.

The probe detected more than 20,000 profiles of suspected paedophiles (including roughly 7,000 based in Spain) and uncovered over 1,000 child sexual abuse videos that accumulated a staggering 48 million views.

Spain considers TikTok ban after explosive probe uncovers widespread child sexual abuse material

Platform response inaction:

The research highlighted that many of the reported accounts and illicit videos remained active long after being flagged to the platform.

Government action:

In response to the alarming report, Spain's Ministry of Youth and Children (led by Minister Sira Rego) formally requested that state prosecutors launch a criminal investigation into TikTok.

Threat of Suspension:

Citing the severity of the security and child protection failures, the Spanish government has begun exploring the possibility of suspending operations for the platform within the country while calling for an urgent meeting with TikTok’s leadership.

Rego said she had urged TikTok to suspend its services voluntarily.