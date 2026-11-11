Bella Hadid goes public with cowboy beau at Hockey match

Bella Hadid is spotted painting the town red with her new romance.



The supermodel seemingly went public with her ew beau, a Colorado based cowboy named Nathan Lacy.

The 30-year-old attended a hockey match

between the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings at Denver’s Ball Arena on Nov. 7 with her mystery man.

For her day out, Hadid, dressed in a jersey and rocked platinum blonde hair.

She later turned to her Instagram to document the match.

She said: “I’ve always loved hockey living in NYC. And being a Colorado girl at heart, growing up here since i was young, I guess it was only a matter of time before I found my way to the @coloradoavalanche,” she added.

“Regardless of where you are in the world- the heart, the grit, the camaraderie between teammates, the passion of the players, and the absolute die hard (in the best way) loyalty of the fans is the most epic thing to watch in real life when it comes to hockey!!!! (When the gloves come off… that’s fun to watch sometimes too) but truly, there’s something so special about getting to be behind the glass, watching a sport that brings an entire community together. Best night ever!!!!”

Hadid noted: “To those who have fought, those still fighting, those we’ve lost, and the loved ones standing beside them every step of the way. This night was for you and im so glad I could have been there!!”