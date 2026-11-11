Hoda Kotb dishes out she is ‘scared’ of romance with mystery man

Hoda Kotb talks about her fresh involvement with a mystery man

By Eleen Bukhari
Published November 11, 2026
Hoda Kotb dishes out she is ‘scared’ of romance with mystery man
Hoda Kotb dishes out she is ‘scared’ of romance with mystery man

Hoda Kotb admits she is scared ahead of starting a potential romantic situation.

The 62-year-old TV anchor, who recently met a mystery man on a plane, admits she has dived his attempts to ask her out on a date.

“He’s asked me to meet him out a couple of times, and I haven’t,” Kotb revealed on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle” Monday.

“I’ll tell you why I haven’t. One, probably, I’m scared. Two, I think I like a flirt that you don’t know what it is but it might be something,” she confessed.

“And sometimes, once you know it isn’t something, then it’s not so fun anymore, so I think I’m just sort of keeping it as a thing.”

“But truly, like, if I were to swallow a truth pill right now, I do believe, I’m 62 years old, I have two young kids, and I believe the love part of my life is a piece that’s coming,” she said. “I don’t go ‘Oh well.’ It’s not like that.”

Hoda’s friend and co-host, Jenna Bush Hagger, then added: “Because I’m your friend, and I heard you just say, I’m going to start asking for what I want, I’m not gonna tiptoe around things, and you say you feel like there’s something that could be there, the next time he asks, you gotta go,” Bush Hager urged.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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