Hoda Kotb dishes out she is ‘scared’ of romance with mystery man

Hoda Kotb admits she is scared ahead of starting a potential romantic situation.



The 62-year-old TV anchor, who recently met a mystery man on a plane, admits she has dived his attempts to ask her out on a date.

“He’s asked me to meet him out a couple of times, and I haven’t,” Kotb revealed on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle” Monday.

“I’ll tell you why I haven’t. One, probably, I’m scared. Two, I think I like a flirt that you don’t know what it is but it might be something,” she confessed.

“And sometimes, once you know it isn’t something, then it’s not so fun anymore, so I think I’m just sort of keeping it as a thing.”

“But truly, like, if I were to swallow a truth pill right now, I do believe, I’m 62 years old, I have two young kids, and I believe the love part of my life is a piece that’s coming,” she said. “I don’t go ‘Oh well.’ It’s not like that.”

Hoda’s friend and co-host, Jenna Bush Hagger, then added: “Because I’m your friend, and I heard you just say, I’m going to start asking for what I want, I’m not gonna tiptoe around things, and you say you feel like there’s something that could be there, the next time he asks, you gotta go,” Bush Hager urged.