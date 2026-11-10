Protest held at London hotel against Prince William

Activists associated with an anti-monarchy group gathered at Raffles Hotel in London on Tuesday, accusing Prince William of hypocrisy on conservation.

The group said that William is due to present an Award for Conservation in Africa at the hotel.

Protesters said the royal's hunting record contradicted his conservation work.

“William will present an Award for Conservation in Africa at Raffles, but the fact remains: William kills wildlife,” the group said on social media.

Republic has shared multiple posts on social media including X and Instagram, targeting the future king.

The event, taking place on Wednesday, 11 November, will recognise leading conservationists working on the frontline to protect Africa’s wildlife, preserve its natural habitats and support the communities living alongside them.





William, who is Royal Patron of Tusk, has a long-standing connection with the conservation charity and helped launch the awards in 2013.

Since the awards began, 61 winners have received more than £2 million in grants for their organisations, helping them expand their work and strengthen protection for more than 60 species across 23 countries.

Over the past 13 years, they have honoured individuals whose dedication, knowledge and leadership have helped protect the continent’s rich biodiversity and bring lasting change to conservation efforts.