Jen Affleck shares update following divorce filing

Jen Affleck opened up about motherhood and fame.

After a week of filing for divorce from husband, Zac Affleck, with whom she shares three kids and is now expecting a fourth baby, the reality TV star spoke with People Magazine, sharing her personal struggles.

“I’m taking one step at a time and doing the best that I can,” the star said. “As long as I am doing that and showing up for my kids, that’s all you really can do.”

She went on to say, “It’s been a lot. I mean, picture sharing your life and sharing it with millions of people, and then having four kids, back to back. And on top of that, you’re experiencing prenatal stuff, postpartum. And that was starting the show in my early 20s, when I still don’t know who I am, then on reality TV. It’s been really hard.”

“It’s been a lot to navigate, but I don’t regret anything because I’ve learned so much. And yeah, I feel like that’s what life is all about,” Jen added.

“There’s a lot I’ve learned about myself. I’ve learned that I’m not perfect, that I have so many flaws and so many things that I need to work on. But I’m just taking it one step at a time,” she further added.