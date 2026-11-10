Lyft faces $53 million lawsuit over alleged disability discrimination

Lyft rejected the allegations, saying its policies require drivers to accommodate passengers with disabilities

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against ride-hailing company Lyft, accusing it of discriminating against passengers with disabilities and seeking $53 million in compensation.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit, filed on Monday in California, alleges that Lyft failed to prevent drivers from refusing rides to passengers with service animals or folding wheelchairs.

It also accuses drivers of denying front-seat access to passengers with mobility difficulties, potentially violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“Individuals with disabilities should be able to rely on rideshare services free of discrimination,” said Jesus A. Osete, acting assistant attorney general.

The lawsuit cites several cases in which passengers reportedly experienced cancelled rides, missed or delayed medical appointments and additional fees.

Federal authorities argue that Lyft knew about discriminatory practices but failed to address them adequately.

Lyft rejected the allegations, saying its policies require drivers to accommodate passengers with disabilities.

The company said drivers who violate these rules face penalties, including permanent removal from the platform.

“We’ve cooperated with the DOJ throughout its review and remain committed to serving every rider, including riders with disabilities,” Lyft said.

The lawsuit follows similar federal legal action against Uber over alleged discrimination involving passengers with disabilities.

The DOJ is seeking compensation for affected riders who previously submitted complaints.