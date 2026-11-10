Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth dismisses House impeachment effort as ‘Farce’ amid multi-pronged Congressional push

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth forcefully pushed back against a congressional push to remove him from office, dismissing the proceedings launched in the House of Representatives as a "political spectacle."

Hegseth on Tuesday, November 10, blasted efforts to impeach him as a farce that would embolden US adversaries, as he lashed out at his political opponents in Congress and the media in an unapologetic ​defense of his record.

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth dismisses House impeachment effort as ‘Farce’ amid multi-pronged Congressional push

The Accusations:

The impeachment resolution was introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie, a frequent critic of the administration who is leaving office after losing a primary race.

The articles of impeachment target Hegseth over several military actions and administrative decisions, accusing him of waging unlawful or unauthorized military campaigns (including operations relating to Iran and Venezuela), implementing controversial targeting protocols, failing to protect civilian lives, and retaliating against critics (such as issuing a letter of censure against Senator Mark Kelly).

Hegseth’s Defense and Administration Backing :

Defending his record, Hegseth maintained that the effort does not represent legitimate oversight or accountability, but is instead a stunt driven by a "defeated congressman".

Striking a defiant tone at a Pentagon news briefing, Hegseth thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his continued ‌support as the House of Representatives scheduled a procedural vote that will test support for his impeachment.

President Donald Trump has stood by his Pentagon chief, rating Hegseth's defense against the proceedings as an "'A' PLUS, PLUS, PLUS" on social media.

Once a privileged resolution is filed, lawmakers have two legislative days to hold a vote.

The procedure notably carries two steps. Before a vote on the measure itself, leaders can call up a vote to "table" the bill or refer it to the relevant committee, which in both instances effectively kills it.

As reported by Fox News, procedural vote is normally where most privileged resolutions die. But in this case, several House Republicans said they believe the impeachment resolution could ultimately be successful.

"If he introduces it, it'll pass," a second House Republican told Fox News Digital. Two more said they expected the same.

One GOP lawmaker said attendance could be a key factor in impeaching Hegseth. It's highly possible that many Republicans who lost re-election simply do not return for the final two months of the year.

Analysts believe, with just a razor-thin majority, only a handful of absences would be enough for Hegseth to get impeached if all Democrats stuck together.