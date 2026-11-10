Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping could hold historic three-way nuclear talks soon in Shenzhen
Rubio said Washington was working to arrange the meeting in Shenzhen, although no final decision has been announced
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that President Donald Trump is seeking a historic three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China next week.
Speaking on Tuesday, Rubio said Washington was working to arrange the meeting in Shenzhen, although no final decision has been announced.
“We’re working to organize it and to frame it in the appropriate way. And hopefully, you know, we’ll have some news for you about that fairly soon,” Rubio said.
According to the Associated Press, Trump wants the three leaders to discuss nuclear weapons and the growing risks associated with nuclear proliferation.
Rubio said the president believes the countries should address “the status of nuclear weapons in the world” amid concerns about global security.
If confirmed, the summit would bring together the leaders of three major nuclear powers for an unprecedented diplomatic meeting.
However, foreign policy experts have questioned whether meaningful agreements could emerge because of competing interests between Washington, Moscow and Beijing.
China has traditionally been reluctant to participate in nuclear weapons negotiations, while Russia continues to challenge US support for Ukraine.
The proposed summit remains under discussion, with further details expected ahead of Trump's planned visit to Shenzhen next week.
-
11-month-old baby boy in South Carolina buried alive for 24 hours: Update
-
Vehicle clips and kills pedestrians in Los Angeles: Report
-
South Korea public bus crashes into multiple vehicles, 9 people seriously injured
-
House Republicans release damning Epstein report exposing decades of government failures
-
Trump nominates senior Justice Department lawyer as federal judge after midterm losses
-
Macrons file massive new defamation lawsuit against US podcaster Candace Owens in Tennessee
-
John Thune seeks re-election as Senate Republican leader after crushing midterm defeat
-
Lyft faces $53 million lawsuit over alleged disability discrimination
-
JD Vance says Pete Hegseth committed no impeachable crimes as House vote looms
-
Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth dismisses House impeachment effort as ‘Farce’ amid multi-pronged Congressional push
-
US inflation remains high as Federal Reserve weighs interest rate hike
-
Marco Rubio signals progress in US-led Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi