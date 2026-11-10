Trump administration plans new cuts to food stamps benefits: What to know

The Trump administration has moved to cut millions more Americans from the nation’s biggest food assistance program

By Ruqia Shahid
Published November 10, 2026
Trump administration plans new cuts to food stamps benefits: What to know
Trump administration plans new cuts to food stamps benefits: What to know

On Tuesday, the Trump administration moved to strip millions more individuals of food stamps, compounding an ongoing decline in enrollment driven by prior federal cutbacks.

A preliminary rule issued by the US Department of Agriculture would close the categorical eligibility loophole for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for households receiving cash under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Under the USDA’s proposed modification, nearly 18% of SNAP recipients or about 6.3 million people would forfeit entitlement. The rule stated the changes would make SNAP eligibility optimize program parameters to protect benefits for the core constituency.

According to USDA data, more than 5.5 million people have already lost SNAP benefits since Donald Trump scaled back the program under his July 2025 tax law, dropping enrollment to about 36 million people.

The enrollment downturn is partly due to challenges in state-level public administration reforms to the program and the need to absorb major new costs from Trump’s law. The USDA estimates that 1.8 million children would also lose eligibility for free school under its proposed rule because SNAP enrollment automatically qualifies households for additional nutrition assistance programs.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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