Trump administration plans new cuts to food stamps benefits: What to know

On Tuesday, the Trump administration moved to strip millions more individuals of food stamps, compounding an ongoing decline in enrollment driven by prior federal cutbacks.

A preliminary rule issued by the US Department of Agriculture would close the categorical eligibility loophole for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for households receiving cash under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Under the USDA’s proposed modification, nearly 18% of SNAP recipients or about 6.3 million people would forfeit entitlement. The rule stated the changes would make SNAP eligibility optimize program parameters to protect benefits for the core constituency.

According to USDA data, more than 5.5 million people have already lost SNAP benefits since Donald Trump scaled back the program under his July 2025 tax law, dropping enrollment to about 36 million people.

The enrollment downturn is partly due to challenges in state-level public administration reforms to the program and the need to absorb major new costs from Trump’s law. The USDA estimates that 1.8 million children would also lose eligibility for free school under its proposed rule because SNAP enrollment automatically qualifies households for additional nutrition assistance programs.