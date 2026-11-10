Ring unveils flying security drone and rolling rover robot for home protection

On Tuesday, Amazon’s Ring reportedly launched a new robotics business with two autonomous security products, a flying indoor camera for homes and an autonomous surveillance robot as the company branches out from its traditional range of smart-home protection products.

The company said both devices Ring Drone and Ring Rover use Ring’s AI Pilot system which combines cameras, on-device sensors and cloud processing to flag spaces, and determine monitoring nodes and clear localized barriers.

The recent launch marks a diversification of Ring’s security measures and has expanded into a comprehensive ecosystem of connected cameras, sensors and alarms.

The company said the new robots engineered to integrate seamlessly with legacy hardware via the Ring platform. It is crucial to note that Amazon will start shipping the Ring Rover Cam on December 16 at $999.99 in the US and the Ring Drone Cam on January 27 at $249.99.

The Ring Drone can fly preset routes upon request or in response to alarms by flying to investigate. Nonetheless, the Ring Rover performs on-demand autonomous surveillance either on schedule or when needed.