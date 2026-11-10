King Charles gets briefings on Thomas Markle scandal 'multiple times a day'?

Palace likely won't "dignify this story with a response,"

The royal insiders have revealed that King Charles is being briefed on Meghan Markle’s father Thomas scandal ‘multiple times a day.’

The sources have told the Closer that there has been one scandal after another, first all the drama with Harry and Meghan, then the endless nightmare with Andrew, and now these horrific allegations involving Meghan's father.

The close sources have told the outlet, “Charles is having to be briefed on the situation multiple times a day because things keep coming out, and you can bet he's absolutely dreading what’s next.”

The publication continued, “This is the last thing he needs when he's already got so much on his plate, but it’s not like he can escape it; he has to face this head-on, and he and Camilla both know that the public is watching and judging every move.”

The insiders have revealed this as Meghan’s father Thomas is facing allegations of child abuse.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, was arrested on Friday on a charge of possessing child abuse material, including photographs of himself with ‌underage girls, found in rented storage units in California.

The latest claims came days after a royal expert said Palace likely won't "dignify this story with a response," saying that the "allegations concern private individuals, and the royal family has no responsibility to defend or explain their behavior."