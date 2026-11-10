Prince William shares his plan to make military safer for women
Prince William exposes troubling side of military
Prince William revealed what needs to be changed for women in the military.
William, who is next in line to the British crown, has met servicewomen across different ranks of the Royal Navy and RAF over the past year to learn about their struggles, when a female servicewoman informed him about "women being used as commodities."
Now, as a guest editor of Country Life magazine’s special issue, the Prince of Wales highlighted the challenges women faced while serving in the military.
The article opened by recalling the tragic death of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, who died by suicide in 2021; she was reportedly sexually assaulted.
It also noted, “We need to ensure our military culture is more inclusive of women. I want to play my part in making the military feel like the.”
“Welcoming, open and professional place I enjoyed and make it feel like that for everyone,” it continued. “At the moment, I don’t feel that we meet those standards and, as a former serving officer, I really mind it when those who wear the uniform now don’t feel safe, respected or valued.”
“Servicewomen have told him about inappropriate comments, rumours being spread about those who turn down advances, late-night intoxicated harassment in barracks and, most worryingly, from one junior female, about women being used as commodities,” the article further highlighted Prince William’s meeting with the servicewomen.
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