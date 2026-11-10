US faces criticism after skipping UN human rights review

The US is the first country to completely shut out the UNs human rights council which was established long ago

By Ruqia Shahid
Published November 10, 2026
US faces criticism after skipping UN human rights review
US faces criticism after skipping UN human rights review

On Tuesday, the United States will spurn a UN meeting where its human rights record under Donald Trump was slated to be put under examination, provoking a sharp rebuke from rights groups who say violations have spiked to multi-decade highs.

Washington disengaged from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council last year, citing an institutional bias against Israel and this is the second year in a row that it has bypassed its internal assessment.

According to a draft UN documents and diplomats, the US no show will likely mean the event is rescheduled for January.

A statement from the spokesperson reads: “This irredeemable body makes a mockery of ​human rights through consistent failures to uphold its own 'values' as it pushes anti-American rhetoric.”

The Universal Periodic Review requires all 193 UN member states to submit a rights report every few years. The wife of pro-Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil who was held in immigration detention last year is one of the advocates urging UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to swiftly convene a briefing on the US rights situation, regardless of Washington’s participation.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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