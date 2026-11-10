US faces criticism after skipping UN human rights review

On Tuesday, the United States will spurn a UN meeting where its human rights record under Donald Trump was slated to be put under examination, provoking a sharp rebuke from rights groups who say violations have spiked to multi-decade highs.

Washington disengaged from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council last year, citing an institutional bias against Israel and this is the second year in a row that it has bypassed its internal assessment.

According to a draft UN documents and diplomats, the US no show will likely mean the event is rescheduled for January.

A statement from the spokesperson reads: “This irredeemable body makes a mockery of ​human rights through consistent failures to uphold its own 'values' as it pushes anti-American rhetoric.”

The Universal Periodic Review requires all 193 UN member states to submit a rights report every few years. The wife of pro-Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil who was held in immigration detention last year is one of the advocates urging UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to swiftly convene a briefing on the US rights situation, regardless of Washington’s participation.