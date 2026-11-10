Meghan Markle agrees to meet FBI officials in Britain in Thomas investigation

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has also reportedly helped investigators identify Thomas

Meghan Markle has refused to move to US and will meet the FBI officials in Britain, where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and their kids, in Thomas investigation.

Meghan has agreed to cooperate with the FBI investigators, however, she won’t do it in US.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack.

The close insiders said Meghan is open to meeting federal investigators in Britain.

“Meghan wants to cooperate and make it clear she has nothing to hide. She is willing to speak to investigators, but she isn’t getting on a plane to America to be questioned,” the sources continued.

Another insider said, “The position is simple: Meghan will speak to the FBI, but the meeting needs to happen in Britain. She isn’t refusing to answer questions; she just isn’t prepared to return to the United States.”

Meghan’s mother, and Thomas Markle’s former wife Doria Ragland, has also reportedly helped investigators identify him in photographs recovered from a California storage facility, according to The Sunday Times.

Royal expert further said for now, investigators are focused on establishing the facts and protecting potential victims.

But Meghan’s willingness to meet the FBI on British soil could become an important development in a case that continues to raise uncomfortable questions.