Microsoft urges Trump to drop Chinese transceiver ban for AI data centers

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Microsoft has been urging the Trump administration to drop the proposed ban on Chinese optical transceiver imports- a central component in AI data centers.

The report states that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is working on the ban which the administration has been deliberating since at least August. Optical transceivers allow data travel over fibre-optic cables inside data centers and officials are concerned that Beijing could hack their data, infect systems with malware and crash the system.

According to Counterpoint Research, China holds two-thirds of the global market through firms like Epotolink and Zhongji Innolight, the latter of which is on the Pentagon’s list of Chinese military-supported companies dominating supply.

General Counsel of the Information Technology Industry Council stated, “ Many cloud companies have already bought the AI chips for their buildouts, and without transceivers to connect them, the chips could just sit there waiting around unutilized.”

US companies Coherent and Lumentum make competing technology but lack inadequate production capacity to displace Chinese suppliers.

Furthermore, the report said that the FCC is considering a threshold of 3.2 terabits per second and these kinds of transceivers are not expected to scale up until 2028 and a full launch in 2029 would allow US manufacturers to expand while minimizing tensions with domestic companies and Beijing.