Goldie Hawn gets candid about Kurt Russell’s ‘big’ laugh

Goldie Hawn couldn’t stop gushing over Kurt Russell.

In a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the First Wives Club actress revealed that she is still so attracted to Kurt even after spending more than four decades together.

“He’s so handsome,” Goldie said. “I do look at him to this day and we put a few years on, but he is still so handsome. And I tell him that love is still there. He’s beautiful and he makes me happy…”

She went on to say, “You always wonder if you want a nice guy or a nice guy and a little dangerous guy… and I like a little of both.”

“I like a big personality, really fun, laughs so big. He laughs so big,” the Hollywood star further spoke of her longtime partner.

It is pertinent to mention here that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been with each other since 1983. Moreover, the couple shares a son together, Wyatt Russell, and collectively they have three kids with their previous partners.

Speaking about Kurt’s infectious laugh, the 80-year-old actress revealed, “We were coming home from New York last night,” she said. “We had a great little honeymoon together. He had his earphones on. He was laughing his ass off. Big, big laughing and I’m going, ‘Shh, don’t, you’re disrupting people.’

Adding, “[But] no, he could not have been enjoying this show more than anything. It was a film that he was watching,”

“I just love him. I love a big, big personality. He’s also the best father,” she shared further.

As the couple worked together in the 1988 movie, Overboard, Goldie recalled, “It was so much fun making the movie because it was so funny. But what I remember is that Wyatt, who was four months old when I made that movie, took his first steps.”

“So when I remember about making a movie, I always remember about life while making the movie,” the actress further added.