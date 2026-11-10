Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang face class-action lawsuit following affair and alleged Chinese spy scandal
Tech titan Jensen Huang faced fresh turmoil on Tuesday as shareholders sued him and his firm for allegedly misleading them over his affair with an accused Chinese spy
The legal and corporate fallout surrounding Nvidia intensified following CEO Jensen Huang's public confirmation of an extramarital relationship.
A shareholder class-action lawsuit has been filed against Nvidia and Huang in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by the Rosen Law Firm.
The Alleged Affair and Espionage Probes:
The complaint alleges that the tech giant and its chief executive misled investors and artificially inflated stock values by failing to disclose potential national security and espionage risks tied to Huang’s relationship with Alice-Huang-a former executive at a Singapore-based data center firm.
Shareholder Lawsuit and Market Fallout:
U.S. authorities and intelligence agencies have asserted that the executive was operating as a Chinese intelligence asset, triggering intense geopolitical and regulatory scrutiny.
The disclosures and subsequent market reactions led to a sharp 4.27% drop in Nvidia shares on the New York Stock Exchange, wiping out more than $190 billion in market capitalization in a single trading session.
Corporate Response and Independent Inquiry:
In response to the crisis, Nvidia’s board of directors appointed an independent committee overseen by outside legal counsel to conduct a formal internal inquiry.
Meanwhile, federal agencies, including the FBI, have begun looking into the matter, while political figures have weighed in as the tech sector navigates the unprecedented intersection of corporate governance, national security, and high-stakes artificial intelligence dominance.
-
US inflation remains high as Federal Reserve weighs interest rate hike
-
Marco Rubio signals progress in US-led Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi
-
Joe Biden breaks silence on stage 4 cancer and allegations he hid illness
-
Spain police officer killed after suspicious backpack explodes in Oviedo
-
Ukrainian strikes cripple Russia’s oil refining capacity by 30% amid escalating energy war: report
-
US faces criticism after skipping UN human rights review
-
Can AI boost Asia-Pacific growth? APEC leaders to discuss
-
Oviedo explosion: 1 police officer dead, 1 badly hurt
-
European diplomats press US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at G7 for role in Ukraine talks
-
FBI investigates suspected murder aboard MSC cruise ship that departed Texas
-
UN climate chief sounds alarm over global fuel price crisis at COP31 in Turkey
-
Santa Barbara Half Marathon under investigation after runners report mystery illness