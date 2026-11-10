Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang face class-action lawsuit following affair and alleged Chinese spy scandal

The legal and corporate fallout surrounding Nvidia intensified following CEO Jensen Huang's public confirmation of an extramarital relationship.

A shareholder class-action lawsuit has been filed against Nvidia and Huang in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by the Rosen Law Firm.

Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang face class-action lawsuit following affair and alleged Chinese spy scandal

The Alleged Affair and Espionage Probes:

The complaint alleges that the tech giant and its chief executive misled investors and artificially inflated stock values by failing to disclose potential national security and espionage risks tied to Huang’s relationship with Alice-Huang-a former executive at a Singapore-based data center firm.

Shareholder Lawsuit and Market Fallout:

U.S. authorities and intelligence agencies have asserted that the executive was operating as a Chinese intelligence asset, triggering intense geopolitical and regulatory scrutiny.

The disclosures and subsequent market reactions led to a sharp 4.27% drop in Nvidia shares on the New York Stock Exchange, wiping out more than $190 billion in market capitalization in a single trading session.

Corporate Response and Independent Inquiry:

In response to the crisis, Nvidia’s board of directors appointed an independent committee overseen by outside legal counsel to conduct a formal internal inquiry.

Meanwhile, federal agencies, including the FBI, have begun looking into the matter, while political figures have weighed in as the tech sector navigates the unprecedented intersection of corporate governance, national security, and high-stakes artificial intelligence dominance.