Julia Garner drops major update on Madonna's biopic: 'Every hour it changes'

Julia Garner, who is set to portray the Queen of Pop, revealed that the future of her planned Madonna biopic remains uncertain.

The 32-year-old actress, who joined hands with Universal Pictures’ film about the singer’s career, claimed that the movie's status is changing constantly.

The project was put on hold in 2023, and there is still no clear update on when it might move forward.

Speaking to CBS, Garner admitted that she does not know what will happen next.

"I don’t know. Every hour it changes, in a way. It’s not up to me. I would love for the movie to get made, obviously."

She added, "But I also feel whatever happens, I made a great friend. I love Madonna. I think she’s incredible."

Julia also spent some time with Madonna while filming in Venice, Italy.

She previously shared her experience with ELLE, gushing, "It was beyond! I always say it’s fine with the Italian queen! It was incredible. I’ve never had an experience like that.

Julia further praised Madonna noting, "She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. Like actually. And people don’t know that."