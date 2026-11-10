Billy Joel makes major announcement after doctors warned him to stop performing
Billy Joel reveals when fans can see him back on stage
Billy Joel is gearing up for his return to the stage for a special event after doctors advised him to avoid performing.
The 77-year-old singer was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus in May 2025, a brain disorder which can affect balance, memory, vision and hearing.
Despite his doctors' warning, Joel has announced a one-night appearance at Florida Atlantic University on December 14.
Billy wrote on his social media, “Florida Atlantic University will welcome singer, songwriter and composer Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers…And a Little Music."
This came after Billy's brief appearance onstage earlier this year during a cover band's performance in Florida.
At the time, the musician joked, “I wasn’t planning on working tonight."
Last month, Billy gave positive update on his health, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he was doing "well."
He said, "Well, my health is good. I have this thing called hydrocephalus. It used to be called water on the brain, so it affects your balance, it affects your memory, it affects your vision, your hearing. But I’m OK."
"They call it a brain disorder, but it’s not that serious. It’s just something that affects your balance mostly," Billy detailed his condition.
The singer-songwriter also shared he was waiting for further medical tests before deciding whether he could perform again.
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