Russell Brand warned he could be in 'real trouble' at the London jail

Russell Brand has reportedly been warned about his safety at HMP Wandsworth, where he is currently being held following his prison sentence.

On Monday, the actor was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

As per Page Six, Senior Solicitor and Director of Sahota & Sahota Solicitors, Kally Sahota said, Brand is expected to remain at the London prison for “the next few weeks” before being moved to another facility based on his “security, safety and rehabilitation needs.”

However, a former prisoner who was released last year from the same jail claimed that Brand could face serious trouble if he stays there.

The ex inmate told The Sun, “If Brand stays in Wandsworth, he’s in real trouble – a dead man walking."

He also added, the actor “needs to survive until he’s got his permanent move.”

The former prisoner further described the facility as “violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy." and that fights happen regularly, even some staff members pay prisoners to attack others.

“Brand will be a marked man while he is there and — if he is to stay safe — needs to move quickly,” the ex prisoner added.

However, Page Six also reported that Brand is currently staying in a separate cell because of safety concerns.

Earlier, Daily Mail also reported that Brand was facing humiliating treatment from fellow prisoners inside the London jail, leaving him “cowering in fear.”