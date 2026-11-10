Why Prince William finds it 'impossible to forgive' Harry? Major reason revealed

“There’s sibling disagreements, there’s broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent,” he said.

A royal expert has revealed a major reason why Prince William finds it impossible to forgive his brother Harry despite the Duke’s pleas for reconciliation.

Talking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard has said that William is unlikely to forgive Harry.

She noted that the future king once saw Harry as a supportive "wingman" as he prepared for his future role as king.

"Reportedly, Prince William finds it impossible to forgive his brother for leaving him to cope with the pressure of being future king on his own," Chard said. "The sheer stress and upset caused to his family over the past few years is impossible to forgive."

Meanwhile, there are also claims Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who was once very close to Harry is ‘very disappointed’ with her brother-in-law after his remarks about William.

However, the Duke of Sussex wants to repair his difficult relationship with his father King Charles and brother.

Speaking to GQ magazine in New York recently, Harry said of his complicated relationship with William and King Charles that from a family perspective it was a “massively relatable issue for so many people”.

“There’s sibling disagreements, there’s broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent,” he said.