Katie Price aiming to take on Maya Jama role in ‘Love Island UK’

Katie Price would love to host Love Island UK after Maya Jama's exit.

The 32-year-old TV personality announced on Sunday that she was stepping away from ITV's hit dating series, later revealing she had inked a deal with Netflix for some " really exciting projects."

This role that Maya left behind is expected to be highly sought after, and with auditions reportedly due to begin soon, the 48-year-old glamour model-turned-reality star has made it known she would be keen to take on the role.

Tagging the official Love Island page, former I'm A Celeb star Katie simply wrote on Instagram, "I would love to present Love Island."

As reported by Variety, Maya has a number of new projects in the works for the streaming giant, but details remain under wraps for now.

In a statement, she said, "I’m absolutely buzzing to be working with Netflix! There are some really exciting things coming and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on.”

"I can’t give too much away just yet, but I’m so excited for this next chapter. Watch this space!” she added.

Meanwhile, in her departure announcement, Maya insisted "all good things must come to an end."

She wrote on Instagram, "I’ve always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then, and now is my time to throw myself into something new."

"While my own Love Island journey has come to an end, I wish the show and the team all the success in the world, I’ll be cheering you lot on from the sidelines forever,” she further mentioned.

Maya thanked the Love Island UK viewers, and insisted she remains "grateful" for the opportunity. "I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the 9 incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way.

"I’ve loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. I’ll forever be grateful for the experience. (sic)" she wrote, signing off from her role.

It is pertinent to mention that Maya Jama was announced as the new host of Love Island in October 2022, taking over from Laura Whitmore, and made her debut in 2023.