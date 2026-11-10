GTA 6 preloading: Here’s how to download on PS5, Xbox
At 212GB, GTA 6's file size will test console storage; here's how to start the download before November 19
After more than a decade of waiting, the last obstacle between players and Grand Theft Auto 6 is a 212GB download. The GTA 6 preload is now live, so you can install the full game before its November 19 release and play the moment it unlocks in your time zone.
Xbox Series X and Series S digital preloads went live at 12am GMT on November 10. This was 7pm EST (4pm PT) on Monday, November 9.
PS5 and PS5 Pro users will be able to do this at midnight local time on November 10 via the game's page on the PlayStation Store.
Physical copies hit stores and ship on November 12. The code in the box unlocks the preload.
GTA 6 file size and download time
Rockstar Games says the installed game takes 212GB, a big share of any console drive. The original Xbox Series S is the tightest fit, with just 512GB of internal storage, so clear space before you start.
Download time depends on your connection. As a rough guide, 212GB takes about 4 hours 40 minutes at a steady 100 Mbps and nearly 19 hours at 25 Mbps. Real speeds will vary with server load.
How to preload GTA 6 on PS5?
Open the GTA 6 page in the PlayStation Store and select the preload option. To skip the manual step, go to Game Library, choose the preordered game and make sure Auto-Download is on. Leave the console powered on or in Rest Mode.
How to preload GTA 6 on Xbox?
Preorder holders can begin now: search for Grand Theft Auto 6 in the Microsoft Store and select Install. For automatic downloads, go to Profile & system > Settings > System > Updates and enable Keep My Games & Apps Up to Date. The console must be on or in Sleep mode.
Start the install now, and when the game unlocks on November 19 you'll be pressing play instead of watching a progress bar.
-
Kris Jenner becomes Khloe Kardashian's matchmaker
-
Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte file new lawsuit against podcaster Candace Owens
-
Elon Musk announces Grok 4.8 featuring a full C++ stack rewrite: what to know
-
Giant 46-foot statue of Pope Leo XIV unveiled in Peru ahead of historic visit
-
'Not Honest': Trump questions 2026 midterm integrity and claims results are biased after GOP losses
-
Ariana Grande makes unexpected return after announcing public break
-
Daniel Radcliffe reveals which 'Harry Potter' era costar he wants back on set
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs fears for his life after prison transfer
-
End of the line: Tesla to refund Cybertruck deposits as Elon Musk confirms production shutdown
-
Bond girl Madeline Smith compares breaking into acting in the 1960s with now
-
Laura Gallacher standing by Russell Brand as family fear for her
-
‘Stronger than ever before’: Trump vows political comeback amid growing tensions with Congress