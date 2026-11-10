GTA 6 preloading: Here’s how to download on PS5, Xbox

After more than a decade of waiting, the last obstacle between players and Grand Theft Auto 6 is a 212GB download. The GTA 6 preload is now live, so you can install the full game before its November 19 release and play the moment it unlocks in your time zone.

Xbox Series X and Series S digital preloads went live at 12am GMT on November 10. This was 7pm EST (4pm PT) on Monday, November 9.

PS5 and PS5 Pro users will be able to do this at midnight local time on November 10 via the game's page on the PlayStation Store.

Physical copies hit stores and ship on November 12. The code in the box unlocks the preload.

GTA 6 file size and download time

Rockstar Games says the installed game takes 212GB, a big share of any console drive. The original Xbox Series S is the tightest fit, with just 512GB of internal storage, so clear space before you start.

Download time depends on your connection. As a rough guide, 212GB takes about 4 hours 40 minutes at a steady 100 Mbps and nearly 19 hours at 25 Mbps. Real speeds will vary with server load.

How to preload GTA 6 on PS5?

Open the GTA 6 page in the PlayStation Store and select the preload option. To skip the manual step, go to Game Library, choose the preordered game and make sure Auto-Download is on. Leave the console powered on or in Rest Mode.

How to preload GTA 6 on Xbox?

Preorder holders can begin now: search for Grand Theft Auto 6 in the Microsoft Store and select Install. For automatic downloads, go to Profile & system > Settings > System > Updates and enable Keep My Games & Apps Up to Date. The console must be on or in Sleep mode.

Start the install now, and when the game unlocks on November 19 you'll be pressing play instead of watching a progress bar.