Dax Shepard breaks silence on 'abusive' marriage claims to Kristen Bell: 'Deeply insulting'

Dax Shepard has finally addressed criticism surrounding his marriage to actress Kristen Bell and pushed back against claims that he is "controlling" or "abusive."

During the latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the 51-year-old actor talked about the public's opinion on his relationship with his wife of 13 years.

“Another round of me being a terrible person was in the media, and I avoided that,” Dax began. “But then it hit Kristen’s doorstep really hard, and then I got to find out everything that people are saying about me.”

Expressing his frustration over the accusations, including claims that he behaves inappropriately around other women, Dax said, “[The] weird narrative that is surrounding me as like controlling, abusive, now flirting with people in public, which I don’t do… It’s so frustrating.”

The Parenthood actor then admitted that these claims are hurtful as they are total opposite of what he is in real life.

“I don’t ever yell at my children. I don’t yell at my wife,” Dax claimed. “To have given it my all to be the opposite of what now some group of people is saying I am, it’s hard.”

Dax further added that he finds the characterization “deeply insulting” to his wife Kristen as well, as the claims unfairly imply that she is raising their daughters in an abusive relationship.

This came after Kristen sparked controversy after revealing Dax's unusual way of flirting.

She said on Dax's podcast in a previous episode, “We’ll be at dinner and, like, he’ll say to the waiter or waitress, he’ll go, ‘Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes. Great, great job.’”

“But that’s flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good,” Bell added.

For those unaware Dax and Kristen tied the knot in October 2013 and shares two daughters.