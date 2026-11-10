Pink finally puts out idea ‘bubbling for years’ with upcoming shows

Pink expressed her excitement over finally announcing her upcoming stint

By Sadaf Naushad
Published November 10, 2026
Pink finally puts out idea ‘bubbling for years’ with upcoming shows
Pink finally puts out idea ‘bubbling for years’ with upcoming shows

Pink just announced that she will be headed to Las Vegas!

The Cover Me in Sunshine singer will mark her first-ever Las Vegas residency and play at the Sphere for a month next year, with her run of eight shows kicking off on September 29 and running through to October 30.

Pink finally puts out idea ‘bubbling for years’ with upcoming shows

Pink posted a video soundtracked to her hit single So What on Instagram sharing news of the residency. In it, she's strutting her stuff on top of a pink-lit Sphere.

"Bubbles!" she captioned the post with emojis of champagne and bubbles. "Makes me think of celebration. Makes me feel like I'm on top of the world. This idea has been bubbling up for years. And I finally get to share it with all of you!” she further wrote.

"Let's celebrate! The highs, the lows, the new, the scary, the never been done before," Pink continued. "For the first time, I'm giving a show a home and I hope you'll visit. It's my first ever residency. @spherevegas, 2027. I can't wait to have you over."

Pink finally puts out idea ‘bubbling for years’ with upcoming shows

Pink, a three-time Grammy winner, will become the first solo female artist to take over the Sphere with her four-week stint.

Gwen Stefani fronted No Doubt there in May this year as the first female-fronted act to perform. The Eagles, Metallica and The Backstreet Boys all have current shows at the venue as well.

Sadaf Naushad
Sadaf Naushad is a Journalist and Neurochemistry master's graduate with over four years of experience. Leveraging her scientific background, she specialises in celebrity wellness, mental health, and the psychology of lifestyle trends, bridging the gap between science and pop culture to provide expert insight into global icons' well-being.
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