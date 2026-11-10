Santa Barbara Half Marathon under investigation after runners report mystery illness

Police in California have launched an investigation after 27 runners sought emergency medical treatment following the Santa Barbara Half Marathon on Sunday.

According to The Guardian, Santa Barbara police began investigating after Cottage Health reported several participants arriving at hospital with “unusual symptoms”.

The hospital said it had experienced a “larger than expected number of emergency visits … a number of them with similar symptoms of undetermined cause”.

The exact nature of the symptoms has not been disclosed, and authorities have yet to establish what caused the illnesses.

Of the 27 runners treated at emergency departments in Santa Barbara and nearby Goleta, 24 had been discharged by Monday morning.

The remaining three were in stable condition.

More than 4,640 people participated in the 13-mile race, which took place during unusually hot weather, with temperatures reaching 31.1C.

Race organisers believe heat, dehydration and physical exertion may explain the illnesses.

Event director David Monico said 15 runners were transported from the race's medical tent to local hospitals, while others received treatment for overheating and dehydration.

Monico told The Guardian there was “no additional information to suggest that the issues some of the participants experienced were caused by anything other than endurance event exertion-related symptoms”.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.