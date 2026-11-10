Conan O'Brien opens up about pain of losing his close pals Rob, Michele Reiner

Late filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner are being remembered by their close pal Conan O’Brien at a fundraising event.

The 63-year-old host and comedian took a moment at the 2026 Children’s Institute’s annual Cape & Gown Gala to honor Rob and Michele's legacy after a record-breaking $4 million funds were raised.

Expressing his sentiments, Conan admitted he is still struggling to accept the loss of his close friends, Rob and Michele.

“It’s so devastating and surreal that Rob and Michele are not with us anymore,” Conan said.

He continued, “I think multiple times a week, it will hit me that they’re not here. It leaves you feeling very hollow.”

Conan also urged fans to keep Rob and Michelle's legacy alive by continuing to support the causes they cared about.

“This event, something that they cared about so much, the Children’s Institute, is just a way to imagine and realize that they’re here and they’re working,” he noted

Conan added, “They started something, and we keep them with us. We keep them close if we join in and do the work because that’s what they were all about.”

For those unversed, the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife Michele, were found dead in their Los Angeles home back in December 2025.

Their son, Nick Reiner, is facing two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, but he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The 32-year-old is still in police custody without bail.