Doria Ragland’s ‘only request’ to FBI team comes to light: ‘Please try…’

After news of, former social worker, Doria Ragland’s offer to help the FBI with their investigation (into Thomas Markle), it was radio silence, until one insider decided to come forward.

According to this source, there was only one reason for her ever to enter the headlines like this—and its Meghan Markle.

While talking to New Idea they admitted that Doria only agreed to help to ‘protect’ her daughter and grandkids, and there was one thing she asked in exchange for their offer.

Rumour has it, Doria’s “only request” in cooperating was “to try and protect Meghan, who’s willing to cooperate with the FBI if needed.”

As for Meghan’s reaction, the insider adds, “Meghan knows her mum’s protecting her and it’s like a dark cloud of ugliness has entered her picture-perfect world.”

What’s more, Doria is also acting like a big source of comfort for the Duchess of Sussex. Rumour has it, “she and Doria speak several times a day so she’s cottoned on to how difficult this has been for her mum.”

Before concluding the source also said, [Meghan’s] worried for her, but Doria is insisting she stay away and focus on her only two grandkids. Archie and Lilibet are the future. Thomas Markle is the past.”

This comes 12 to 13 hours after The Telegraph reported that Meghan’s current mental health isn’t as good as it seems and feels “not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now”.

This also means Meghan’s opening address at the Lost Screen Memorial opening at the European Parliament in Brussels this week has been cancelled.

What is the Allegation?

The allegation, revealed initially by The Sun claims, a” sickening hoard” of “hundreds if not thousands” of child sex abuse images were found in his home in the Philippines, by Thomas Jr.

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

“Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”





Has Thomas Markle Jr. Spoken Out?

He has, and according to the outlet, claims, “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

Why Was Thomas Markle Jr. Going Through His Father’s Storage Boxes?

This question has also been raging, and the outlet claims, he “triggered the investigation” after “searching for a phone for his Filipino girlfriend’s father in boxes of Thomas Snr’s belongings.”

In one of the mobiles, a 15-minute video of naked little girls came up, and in many others, the victims were no older than 11, and some of the images involved sex acts actually going on.

When Did the Investigation Begin?

Thomas Markle Jr. Is said to have contacted the FBI around July 10th, 2026, through the US-based National Centre for Exploited and Missing Children.