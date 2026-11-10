Lindsay Clancy denied request to question 'holdout juror' in murder trial

Lindsay Clancy faces three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her three children

A Massachusetts judge has rejected Lindsay Clancy's request to dismiss three murder charges against her following a mistrial over the deaths of her young children.

According to NBC Boston, Superior Court Judge William Sullivan also denied Clancy's request to question a juror who reportedly prevented the jury from reaching a unanimous verdict.

The judge additionally refused her request to examine court records relating to the juror's service.

Clancy faces three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her three children.

During her first trial, her defence lawyers did not dispute that she killed the children before attempting suicide. Instead, they argued she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time.

The trial ended with a deadlocked jury, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

Sullivan had previously rejected Clancy's request for an acquittal and another motion seeking evidence about the juror's vote.

However, the judge also ruled against prosecutors, rejecting their request to restrict lawyers from discussing the case with the media.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has not confirmed whether it will pursue a retrial.

Prosecutors said they wanted outstanding motions and possible appeals resolved before deciding how to proceed.

Another court hearing is scheduled for next week, when a potential retrial date could be discussed.