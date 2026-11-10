Dana White says he has 'zero political aspirations' after Trump's press secretary stunt

US President Donald Trump has admitted that his offer to make UFC CEO Dana White the next White House press secretary was a joke, days after the announcement sparked widespread speculation.

Speaking alongside White during an impromptu White House briefing on Monday, Trump said the proposal was intended to entertain reporters.

“I was sort of kidding, and then they wrote the stories. We thought to have a little fun, and we brought Dana here. He would be fantastic,”Trump said.

According to NBC News, Trump announced the supposed job offer on Truth Social on Saturday, describing White as "the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior".

White, who was attending a boxing event in London when the announcement emerged, said the unexpected attention had been overwhelming.

"The last 24 hours of my life has been insane," he said.

Asked whether he had officially rejected the position, White replied: “I don’t tell the president no to anything. No, I didn’t say no.”

However, the UFC boss made clear that he was not planning a political career.

"I have zero political aspirations," White said.

Trump explained that he had been experiencing a "very bad press day" and thought the announcement would provide some amusement.