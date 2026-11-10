King Charles swoops in after Doria helped Thomas Markle arrest: ‘He has Archie, Lilibet to protect too’

It appears the entire extended family is coming forward in support of Meghan Markle’s kids, but rumour has it, it won’t be as straight forward as she’d like.

According to current events, Meghan’s really been feeling the effects of her father’s arrest, as well as the allegations of paedophilia against him, amid this “deep distress” her mother, and even King Charles are standing on the sidelines to help, albeit behind-the-scenes.

It is due to this reason that Meghan’s mom Doria aided in the FBI’s investigation of her ex-husband as well, and an insider claims, “it makes sense now Charles has Archie and Lilibet to protect too,” according to New Idea.

However, one thing has been made clear, and that’s that “there’s no way it will happen without a new deal in place that reins in Meghan’s combative attention-seeking”.

Moreover, it’s also pertinent that any ‘trusts’ for the children “are secured.”

As for Doria’s cooperation, a well placed source even revealed how bad the shock was, when she was actually combing through everything. According to the insider, there’s “no doubt” the material she had to view, “turned her world upside down,” but “she wants Meghan to stay away while she processes the shock.”

This comes 12 to 13 hours after The Telegraph reported that Meghan’s current mental health isn’t as good as it seems and feels “not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now”.

This also means Meghan’s opening address at the Lost Screen Memorial opening at the European Parliament in Brussels this week has been cancelled.