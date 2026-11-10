Chris Van Hollen isn’t ruling out Senate majority leader bid against Chuck Schumer

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has refused to rule out challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Van Hollen said he was considering his options amid growing calls for new Democratic leadership.

"What I've said from the very beginning is, we shouldn't have a coronation. I'm in listening mode and haven't shut the door,” Van Hollen said.

His comments come after Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, with their new majority taking effect in January 2027.

Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats for nearly a decade, faces questions from some newly elected members about whether he should retain the position.

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has publicly supported Van Hollen as a potential replacement, saying he would do a "great job."

Van Hollen argued that Democrats should discuss their priorities before choosing a leader.

"We just had a big election. People spoke from all over the country, and Democratic senators need to make sure we have a plan to use our majority wisely on behalf of the American people," he said.

The Maryland Democrat has also expressed interest in a possible 2028 presidential campaign. He has not formally announced a leadership challenge.