'Not Honest': Trump questions 2026 midterm integrity and claims results are biased after GOP losses

Following the Republican Party's major defeats in the 2026 midterm elections, United States President Donald Trump questioned the integrity and accuracy of the results, taking to social media to cast doubt on the outcome.

As reported, Trump has questioned the legitimacy of the midterm election results in which Republicans suffered sweeping losses, days after saying he would accept the outcome.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned how pre-election polling could have been so misaligned with the final results and openly raised doubts about whether the election was "honest".

'Not Honest': Trump questions 2026 midterm integrity and claims results are biased after GOP losses

These remarks arrived after historic midterm outcomes where Democrats flipped control of Congress.

While figures within his own party and independent analysts pointed to factors like economic frustrations, surging costs, and the administration's foreign policy choices (such as the war in Iran) as the driving forces behind the GOP losses, Trump's statements echoed familiar skepticism regarding election processes.

This appeared to contradict what he told the New York Times on election night that he was "absolutely willing" to accept the results.

Democrats retook both chambers of Congress in last week's elections. State and local officials across the US said voting had been mostly problem-free.

Some key races, including Senate contests in Alaska and Mississippi, have yet to be called.

In the Truth Social post, Trump made vague claims about polling, voting "dumps", and "machines" without providing specific evidence of what this referred to and whether he believed there had been error or wrongdoing.

The reporting of vote counts on election night proceeded as normal, according to Charles Stewart III, a political scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

"We saw across the nation the standard patterns we see in terms of when the votes are reported," he said.

Stewart added that in some states, like Florida and Georgia, some initial reporting of results happens quickly because they already have the results of early and mail ballots.

Trump has previously attempted to cast doubts on the integrity of elections he has lost, although he himself was not on the ballot in the midterms.

"We would have won easily if I was on the ballot," Trump told CBS News, after it was confirmed his party had lost both the Senate and the House.

As reported by BBC, surveys ahead of the election from several pollsters and news outlets suggested that Republicans could lose seats in both the House and Senate.

As it stands, Democrats have won 54 US Senate seats and 254 US House seats in the midterms, giving them comfortable majorities in both chambers of Congress even as counting continues in some races, like in Alaska and Mississippi.

Election law experts, state officials, and local elections offices told the BBC they had spent months preparing for a scenario in which the White House or election sceptics questioned the votes' legitimacy.

Despite the intense focus around election integrity on both sides of the debate, top state and local election officials have reported a mostly smooth process so far for the 2026 midterms.