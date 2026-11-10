Hailee Steinfeld gets honest about discovering herself after becoming mother

Hailee Steinfeld recently shed light on motherhood and the new things she has been learning since welcoming her baby girl.

For those unaware, the 29-year-old American actress and singer birthed her first child, a daughter named Harper Haize Allen, on April 2, 2026. She shares Harper with her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

On Friday, November 6, the Beau Society newsletter published Steinfeld’s response to a question regarding her motherhood journey, especially what she has learned in this new phase of her life.

Responding to her fan’s question, the mother of one revealed that she is shockingly learning things about herself that she never knew before becoming a mother.

She penned, “There’s a long answer, but I’ll give the short one here: I’ve learned just how much of myself I still have to discover.”

The Pitch Perfect star added, “I thought becoming a mom would be this transformative experience about loving someone else, and it is that 1000%. But what I didn’t expect is how much she’s teaching me about myself.”

“She’s made me more patient, more present, and so much more aware of how special the little things are,” Hailee Steinfeld shared.