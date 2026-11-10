Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss ‘golden opportunity’ for good PR

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for their recent public mistake.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were not seen together as Prince Harry paid his respects at Remembrance Day in Northampton, gave admirers a weak link.

Royal expert Alicia Liberty writes for Expeess: “But there was one rather noticeable absence: Meghan Markle. And quite frankly, I think the Sussexes missed a golden opportunity to demonstrate that their commitment to family extends beyond carefully curated public appearances.”

She added: “For a couple who regularly champion togetherness, surely Remembrance Sunday would have been the perfect occasion to stand shoulder to shoulder, particularly given Harry’s deeply personal connection to the Armed Forces.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent years presenting themselves as an inseparable force, whether attending glamorous red carpets, delivering headline-grabbing speeches or embarking on their latest overseas adventures, but this Remembrance Sunday, I couldn’t help noticing something rather glaring,” said the expert.

“While King Charlesand Prince William led Britain’s national commemorations at the Cenotaph, Harry was spotted quietly paying his respects in Brackley, Northamptonshire, proudly wearing his military medals and a red poppy,” she noted.