Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to show ‘Royalty does not belong to Palaces’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to show ‘Royalty does not belong to Palaces’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not want to win the approval of the Royal Familt, it is revealed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will stay in the UK for Christmas, are looking forward to welcome Meghan’s mother, Doria, from California.

A source told The Sunday Times: "For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever Doria wants to do. They would love her to come over to the UK and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be."

The friend added: "They won't be having Christmas with the Royal Family. How could that even work? They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they're not going to be invited, and they're not waiting for an invitation."

The source claimed: "They want to show that royalty doesn't need a palace, a grand ballroom or an extravagant banquet. They want to be seen as modern, accessible and connected to everyday people. This is the direction they're taking."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.